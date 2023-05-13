Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.31

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.31 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 88.32 ($1.11). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14), with a volume of 300,952 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £234.25 million, a P/E ratio of 487.78, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.22.

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,111.11%.

Insider Activity

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

In other news, insider Eileen Carr sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £12,291.79 ($15,510.15). Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

