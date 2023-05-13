Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.86.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,564 shares of company stock worth $4,000,684. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.