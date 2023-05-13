Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,564 shares of company stock worth $4,000,684. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
