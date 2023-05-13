Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Up 7.4%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 25,668,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 53,642,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of £12.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

