Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Sysco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

