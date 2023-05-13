TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in April

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

TOBAF stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 5,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,991. TAAT Global Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

