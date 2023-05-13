Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 6,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.19.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
