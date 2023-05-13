Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 6,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.