Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 6,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

