Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 862,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLOFF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

