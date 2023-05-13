Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 862,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLOFF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.