Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading 2.8% Higher

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.03). 50,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 700% from the average session volume of 6,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.43 ($2.95).

Tandem Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

Tandem Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 6.57 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.