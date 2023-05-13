Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 13,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,674. Target Global Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.