TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Update

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 484,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TASK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 360,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,946. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

