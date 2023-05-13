TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Update

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 484,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TaskUs Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of TASK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 360,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,946. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.