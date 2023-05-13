TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TASK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Down 2.7 %

TASK opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.50. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,710,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 87.3% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 194.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 76,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 22.5% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.