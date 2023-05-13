TD Securities Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$49.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares raised shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE SU opened at C$38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.0843558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

