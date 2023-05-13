TD Securities Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$5.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.90.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.37. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.00.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
