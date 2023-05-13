Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

