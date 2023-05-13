Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 31.6% in April

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.94. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the production of commercial and industrial, natural-gas-fueled engine-driven, and combined heat and power (CHP) products. It operates through the Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.