Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €3.09 ($3.40) and last traded at €3.08 ($3.38). Approximately 4,931,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.98 ($3.28).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.08) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.85) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.86) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

