Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730,755 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of Terreno Realty worth $278,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

