Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.60 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.07-$5.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $146.30 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.