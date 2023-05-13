Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.06 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

