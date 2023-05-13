Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in April

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the April 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Shares of TBVPF remained flat at $0.44 during trading hours on Friday. 23,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Thai Beverage Public
Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.
