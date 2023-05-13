Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.2 days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Shares of TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Oil Public (TOIPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.