Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.2 days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

