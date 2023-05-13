The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($48.04) to GBX 3,992 ($50.37) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,800 ($60.57) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,169.00.
The Berkeley Group Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.
The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend
About The Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
