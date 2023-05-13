The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The GPT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

The GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

