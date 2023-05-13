The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.95

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.95 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.23). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 70,152 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £180.51 million, a PE ratio of -920.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73.
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
