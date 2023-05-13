The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.95

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.95 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.23). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 70,152 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £180.51 million, a PE ratio of -920.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73.

Insider Activity

The Gym Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Emma Woods bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($19,873.82). Also, insider Richard Stables purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($30,914.83). Company insiders own 1.69% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

