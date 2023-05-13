The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hershey by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $274.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

