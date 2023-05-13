The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $38,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $274.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

