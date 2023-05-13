The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE:KR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

