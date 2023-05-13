The Sandbox 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.88 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $929.97 million and approximately $38.88 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,581,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

