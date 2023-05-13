Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,972 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Theratechnologies stock remained flat at $0.93 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

