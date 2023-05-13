Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.99. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 17,082 shares.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.