Threshold Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $271.73 million and $7.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.00 or 1.00026504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02743389 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $14,014,277.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.