Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0270 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $270.47 million and $8.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.56 or 1.00015656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02743389 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $14,014,277.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

