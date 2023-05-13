Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in April

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Up 0.1 %

THUPY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

