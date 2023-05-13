Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNGRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.80. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581. Thungela Resources has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec downgraded Thungela Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

