Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in April

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tidewater Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.