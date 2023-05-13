Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 656,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 279,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Tlou Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

