Toncoin (TON) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006950 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.37 billion and approximately $21.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,830.57 or 0.99999421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.90570118 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $17,570,337.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

