TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TOP Financial Group stock remained flat at $9.13 during midday trading on Friday. 89,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,578. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $256.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

