Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

TRYIY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.