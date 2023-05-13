Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toray Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
TRYIY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.65.
Toray Industries Company Profile
