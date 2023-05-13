Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,429,900 shares, an increase of 11,557.6% from the April 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Toro Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

