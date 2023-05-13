Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.75. 938,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

