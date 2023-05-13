Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

