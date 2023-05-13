Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Trane Technologies worth $260,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

TT stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average is $177.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.