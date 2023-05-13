TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TACT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

