Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,690 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

MRVL stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

