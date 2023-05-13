Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

