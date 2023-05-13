Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 10,709 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

