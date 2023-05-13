Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

