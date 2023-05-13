Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in April

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 22,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1089 dividend. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.