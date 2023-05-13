Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $786,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.